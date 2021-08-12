Zachary Sloman Named Director Of Booking & Marketing At John Paul Jones Arena

(CelebrityAccess) — Veteran facilities manager Zachary Sloman has been promoted to the post of Director of Booking & Marketing at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In his new role at JPJA, Sloman will head up all booking and marketing efforts, including live music performances at the venue.

“John Paul Jones Arena has been my home for the past 6.5 years and I’m excited to perpetuate its already stellar reputation,” Sloman said of his new gig.

The ASM Global-managed John Paul Jones Arena, located on the campus of University of Virginia, boasts a capacity of 15,200 fans and has hosted concerts by the likes of Jay-Z, who was the first hip hop artist to perform at the arena, Ariana Grande, Paul McCartney, Panic! At The Disco, and Twenty One Pilots, among numerous others.

Sloman, a member of the IAVM 30|Under|30 Class of 2018, previously held entertainment facing roles with Feld, as well as Orlando Venues.