Live Nation
Breaking News Industry News Promoter News Touring News Venue News

Live Nation To Mandate Vaccines, Or Recent Negative Tests To Attend Its Shows And Venues

HypebotPosted on by Hypebot  Contact Me
24 0

(Hypebot) — Live Nation has announced that starting October 4th, artists and audiences will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test to be admitted to any of its venues and festivals.

“vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows” 

Live Nation employees will have to be vaccinated to work in person at shows and at corporate offices starting on the same date.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans, and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US,” Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment told NBC.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post