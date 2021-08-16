Madonna Returns To Warner

(CelebrityAccess) — More than a decade after walking away from the label group, recording artist Madonna announced that she’s signed a new ‘global partnership’ with Warner Music that includes her entire catalog of recorded music.

The deal will return Madonna’s earlier albums such as Madonna, True Blue, Like A Virgin, Music, and Ray of Light to the label group, along with her more recent albums such as MDNA, and MadameX, which she released via Interscope, which will be incorporated with Warner in 2025.

In all, the agreement covers 17 studio albums plus singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums, and compilations.

As well, Madonna will shift administration of all of her songwriting copyrights to Warner’s music publishing division, Warner Chappell

Madonna first signed with Warner Music in 1982 and released some of her best-known material such as Like a Virgin, True Blue, Like a Prayer, and Ray of Light through the label. In 2007, she announced she was splitsville with the label and had signed with Live Nation in one of the first high profile 360 deals the promoter reached with major artists.

Her new deal with Warner deal was executed by Madonna’s longtime manager Guy Oseary at Maverick, Allen Grubman of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sachs P.C., her business manager Richard Feldstein of NKSFB, and Max Lousada, CEO, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group.

“Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration. They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years,” Madonna said.

“Over the past 30 years, I’ve been fortunate enough to meet and spend time with many of Madonna’s incredible fans, and this new partnership will bring to fruition what so many of them have been patiently waiting for: a celebration of her groundbreaking catalogue. My partner Sara Zambreno and I are working closely with Warner Music Group to bring new life to these iconic works,” added Guy Oseary.