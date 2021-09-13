Manager Mick Bridgen Dies Following Gravedigging Accident

SANTA ROSA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Mick Brigden, an artist and tour manager noted for his work with the Rolling Stones, died on September 5th from injuries sustained in an accident at his home in Santa Rosa, California. He was 73.

According to Today, Brigden’s family said the accident occurred as he was attempting to dig a grave for a family pet.

Brigden, who was born in the UK and transplanted to Canada, began his career in music in the late 1960s when he became tour manager for the rock band Mountain.

He later worked with legendary promoter Bill Graham, eventually overseeing the management division of Bill Graham Presents with Arnie Pustilink.

After Graham died in 1991, Brigden and Pustilnik were among the 13 employees who acquired the lion’s share of Graham’s company. In the early 2000s, they sold the management business and Brigden opened MJJ Management with Satriani as his sole client.

Brigden also oversaw tours for artists and bands like the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Taj Mahal, and Peter Frampton and served as manager for guitarist Joe Satriani for more than 30 years.

“After news of Brigden’s passing broke, Satriani wrote: “I’ve never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed and cried so hard, made so much music and had so many worldwide adventures, and all with Mick by my side. He was the ultimate music business mentor. Honest, tough, nurturing, hardworking, respectful, tenacious, insightful, he was all of things and more. I learned so much about how to be a good person from Mick. Throughout his illustrious career he worked the biggest and the best, but always knew it was important to be kind, be respectful, be cool and do things the right way.

“He, along with the entire BGM team, guided my solo career from its start. Mick was always full of energy and endlessly creative. He could help you get an album project organized, pick the right mix, pick a single, help with album artwork, book a tour, manage a tour, review the contracts, crack the whip with a smile and get a table at the right restaurant when you needed one. And, then, over a few glasses of wine, share his feelings and insights, listen to yours, and remind you to smell the roses along the way…”