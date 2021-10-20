The Grammys Release Their New Inclusion Rider As They Seek To Create A More Diverse Awards Show

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Recording Academy announced it will adopt an ‘inclusion rider’ that will require the producers of the annual awards show to hire more diverse candidates both for the behind the scenes crew and for on-camera roles during the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The inclusion rider, which the Recording Academy released this week, was developed in partnership with Color Of Change as a part of the larger #ChangeMusic Initiative, with co-authors that include Kalpana Kotagal (partner, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll), Fanshen Cox (production and development, Pearl Street Films), with additional contributions from Academy Co-President Valeisha Butterfield Jones (Co-President, Recording Academy) and Ryan Butler (founding director Warner Music | Blavatnik Center for Music Business at Howard University).

While the rider maintains that the Recording Academy is not seeking to impose a quota system on the awards show, the rider stipulates that at least one third of all candidates considered for hosting gigs during the broadcast must come from under-represented communities.

“With the Recording Academy’s mission of providing inclusivity to all communities within its organization and the music industry, the Academy hopes to help peers modernize hiring practices industry-wide and foster an environment of inclusion,” the Recording Academy said in a statement.

The full rider is available here.