Scott Clayton Exits WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Scott Clayton, the Nashville-based Co-head of music at WME has left the agency.

Clayton joined WME in 2017, assuming a co-leadership role at the agency alongside longtime WME vet Marc Geiger and Sara Newkirk Simon.

Since then, Geiger left WME last summer and Newkirk Simon transitioned to a role at WME’s parent Endeavor in the early days of the pandemic.

In the wake of their departures, veteran agents Kirk Sommer and Lucy Dickins stepped into the leadership roles, filling out the troika again.

A reason for Clayton’s departure was not revealed but in a statement provided to CelebrityAccess, a rep for WME said: “We appreciate all of Scott’s contributions to the agency over the past four years and wish him all the best.”