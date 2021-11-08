Country Artist Lindsay Ell And Canada’s Drag Race Champion Priyanka To Host The 2021 Canadian Country Music Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Country Music Association and Corus Entertainment announced that two-time CCMA Award winner Lindsay Ell and Priyanka, the winner of the first season of Canada Drag Race will co-host the 2021 CCMA Awards presented by TD.

“We are thrilled to have Lindsay and Priyanka as our co-hosts this year,” said Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. “Both have had a wildly successful year and are incredible performers. We can’t wait to see how they light up the Budweiser Gardens stage on November 29!”

Priyanka first began performing in Toronto’s drag scene, winning numerous local competitions, and being named Toronto’s best queen in Now’s annual reader poll in 2019. Last year, came to wider audience recognition after she toppled rivals such as Scarlett BoBo and Rita Baga to win the inaugural season of the televised talent competition Canada’s Drag Race.

Since then, she’s appeared on several web series, and released her debut EP, the dance-infused Taste Test.

“We are making history this year at the CCMA Awards,” said Priyanka. “Music has such a special place in my heart and so does hosting TV! Being able to put the two together is making my heart explode. Country music is so beautiful and I’m such a big fan. I can’t wait for Canada to see that I’m your country queen!”

Canadian recording artist Lindsay Ell is no stranger to Canada’s country music scene and is nominated for multiple awards at this year’s CCMA Awards, including female artist of the year, as well as country album of the year, and album of the year for her hit Heart Theory.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I have dreamed about being a part of the CCMAs in a big way. To be co-hosting this year with Priyanka is such an incredible honor and I am so proud to be a part of CCMA history because of it,” said Lindsay Ell. “Priyanka and I cannot wait to step out onto the stage and celebrate this incredible year of country music.”

For 2021, the awards gala will shift to a exclusive livestream format and will be carried on the Global TV App and at no additional cost for Prime members on Prime Video on Monday, November 29 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. The livestream will be available to watch until 1 a.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT following the live.

An encore of the livestream will be available Friday, December 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global or stream the show on demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App.