Dru Bass Joins WME As A Crossover Music Agent

(CelebrityAccess) — Talent agency WME announced the hire of Dru Bass as a music crossover agent, focusing on hip-hop and R&B.

Bass joins WME from rival agency United Talent Agency, where his client roster included artists such as Young Thug, Tierra Whack, Issa Rae’s music company RAEDIO, composer Amanda Jones, Recording Academy Co-President Harvey Mason Jr., Princess Nokia, Burna Boy, Lil Wayne, Michelle Williams, and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

While at UTA, he helped multiple clients cross the bridge from music into film television opportunities and also served on the leadership committee of the agency’s inclusion advisory group, UNITY.

In addition to UTA, Bass previously did a stint at Creative Artists Agency, where he also focused on crossover for music clients.

Bass’s resume also includes marketing, A&R and business affairs roles at Universal Motown, RCA/JIVE Records, and iHeart Radio.