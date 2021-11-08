Eternals Banks At The Box Office, Earning $71m In Its North American Debut

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Disney’s presentation of Marvel’s “Eternals” took top honors at the box office this weekend, debuting to a respectable $71.0M in North America, with a strong PTA of $17,359, according to data compiled by Comscore.

The Eternals also resonated with international audiences, opening at #1 in all key markets and generating international revenue of $90.7M for a worldwide weekend take of an estimated $161.7M.

The film, which introduces the movie-going public to a new superhero team, is based on characters initially developed for Marvel in the 1970s by comic legend Jack Kirby and later revisited by Peter B. Gillis and penciler Sal Buscema in the 1980s and then author Neil Gaimen and artist John Romita Jr. in the mid-2000s.

The film adaptation features an ensemble cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Haaz Sleiman, Harish Patel, Ma Dong-seok, Kit Harington, Barry Keoghan, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff and is directed by Chloé Zhao.

Holding on in second place was Warner’s presentation of director Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” earns $7.620M in 3,546 theaters for a PTA of $2,149 and a cume through Sunday of $83.946M.

Rounding out the top 3 for this week was the latest entry in the Bond franchise, United Artists Releasing’s presentation of MGM’s “No Time To Die” which earned $6,180,899 against a modest 20% fifth weekend drop for a North American cume through Sunday of $143.152M.