Live Nation Issues A Statement On Astroworld

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium in Houston on Friday, Live Nation and their partners in the festival issued a statement on the incident.

The statement, posted on Monday on Live Nation’s social media account, said:

We wanted to provide an update on the steps that Scoremore, Live Nation and the Astroworld Fest team have been taking. Throughout the weekend, we have been working to provide local authorities with everything they need from us in order to complete their investigation and get everyone the answers they are looking for.

Our staff has met with local authorities to provide information, and we have also provided them with all footage from our CCTV cameras. Load out of the site and equipment is currently paused to give investigators the time they requested to walk and document the grounds. Full refunds are being offered for all those who purchased tickets.

And most importantly we are working on ways to support attendees, the families of victims, and staff, from providing mental health counseling to setting up health funds to help with costs for medical expenses.

Our entire team is mourning alongside of the community.

In the wake of the tragedy, Live Nation, NRG Stadium and multiple artists from the Astroworld lineup, including Drake, and Travis Scott, have already been named in more than a dozen lawsuits that have already been filed, with more likely to come.

The lawsuits include noted Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry, who announced the filing of a ‘sweeping‘ lawsuit on Sunday and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, who plans to file a suit on 21-year-old Noah Gutierrez, who attended the show.

As well, authorities in Houston are conducting a criminal investigation into the crowd surge, including reports that festivalgoers were allegedly stabbed with a syringe by an unknown individual during the festival.

“We do have a report of a security officer, according to the medical staff that was out and treated him last night, that he was reaching over to restrain or grab a citizen and he felt a prick in his neck,” Finner said.

According to Finner, the guard lapsed into unconsciousness and was revived by the festival’s medical team with Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses.

However, Finner did not indicate that the crowd surge was caused by the purported needle attacks.

“A lot of narratives out there right now. A lot of them,” Finner said. “We just ask that y’all give us time to do a proper investigation.”