Loud And Live Names Wesley Elizabeth Cullen Managing Director Of Entertainment

(CelebrityAccess) — Marketing and media company Loud & Live announced the hire of Wesley Elizabeth Cullen, who joins the company as Managing Director of Entertainment.

In her new role at Loud & Live, Cullen will join Loud And Live’s management team, supporting the company’s expansion in touring, festivals, sponsorships and content development.

“Wesley is an exciting addition to our management team as we strengthen our position and growth across Entertainment,” said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. “She brings diverse and complementary skill sets to Loud And Live, all of which will be instrumental as we continue our course to be the global leader in Latin entertainment.”

With more than two decades in touring, venue and hospitality, Cullen most recently serviced as the General Manager of Casa Bacardi, one of Puerto Rico’s leading tourist destinations. Her resume also includes a stint as general manager of the 18,500-capacity José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, overseeing operations, including booking, ticketing, production, and logistics.

“I’m thrilled to join Loud And Live to deliver excellence, growth and good times for our artists, partners and team,” stated Cullen. “Among the many values that attracted me to Loud And Live was their culture-driven passion, ethical standards, and ambitious business strategy. I’m looking forward to returning to the live entertainment side of the industry and collaborating with longtime peers and friends as the post-pandemic boom in live events continues.”