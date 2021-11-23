Riot Games To Take League Of Legends Esports On Tour To Major Arenas In North America In 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Riot Games, the company behind the popular video game League Of Legends, announced it will be taking its premier esports competition, the League of Legends World Championship on the road as a touring event.

This will be the first time Riot Games has taken the competition on tour since 2016 and the first time it will expand the brand to make stops Canada and Mexico as well.

The announcement was made at a press conference at Chase Center prior to the Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors NBA game featuring teams from the semifinal city (Toronto) and final city (San Francisco).

Participants outlined Riot’s plan for the tour include Scotiabank Arena, home of the Toronto Raptors, and Chase Center, home current NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors.

The Worlds 2022 venue lineup also includes Play-Ins from LoL Esports’ Liga Latinoamerica (LLA) competition arena before contesting both Groups and the Quarterfinals at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

“The momentum behind League of Legends Esports has only continued to grow since the last time we hosted Worlds in the U.S. in 2016. We’re thrilled to bring the full scale of our global sport back to North America, and, COVID permitting, welcome fans into the stands across three countries and four different cities,” said Naz Aletaha, Global Head of LoL Esports.

“Worlds is the showcase of the greatest of our sport, and we look forward to celebrating that with our fans in North America and across the world.”

Additional information regarding Riot Games “Worlds 2022” will be announced at a later date.