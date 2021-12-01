Clarence Avant’s Wife Jacqueline Shot And Killed At Home

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Jacqueline Avant, a former fashion model, philanthropist, and wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant, was shot and killed in the couple’s home on Wednesday morning.

According to a statement published by the Beverly Hills Police Department, law enforcement officials responded to a report of a shooting at the Avant’s home at about 2:23 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered a victim with a gunshot wound that was transported to a local area hospital but did not survive.

Potential suspects were not at the scene when officers arrived and an active homicide investigation is under way, the Beverly Hills Police Department said.

While the police statement did not provide a full address, NBC News confirmed that the home belong to the Avants.

Jacqueline, who formerly modeled for Ebony Fashion Fair, married Clarence Avant in 1967. The couple had two children together.

Clarence Avant is a noted label exec who founded labels such as Venture Records and Sussex Records, was recently featured in the 2019 Netflix documentary, “The Black Godfather.”

Earlier this year, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and received the Ahmet Ertegun Award.