Foo Fighters Drop Out Of Minneapolis Show Over Stadium’s COVID Policies

MINNEAPOLIS (CelebrityAccess) — Just days after announcing a major North American and European tour, the Foo Fighters have already dropped out of one of the scheduled shows, citing the venue’s COVID-19 policies.

The Foos were scheduled to perform at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on August 3rd but announced they are now searching for new venue to host the show.

In a statement released via their social media, a rep for the band said: “Due to Huntington Beach Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s Covid safety measures, Foo Fighters are unable to perform at that venue. We apologize and are working to find a suitable replacement – one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show.”

A representative for the stadium did not respond immediately to a request for comment but a spokesperson told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that the stadium “declined to change its existing protocols for large events, which have been effective.”

“We continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask when in large crowds, and take appropriate steps to protect public and personal health,” the spokesperson told the Star-Tribune.