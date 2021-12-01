Foo Fighters Drop Out Of Minneapolis Show Over Stadium's COVID Policies
Breaking News Industry News Touring News

Foo Fighters Drop Out Of Minneapolis Show Over Stadium’s COVID Policies

Posted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
12 0

MINNEAPOLIS (CelebrityAccess) — Just days after announcing a major North American and European tour, the Foo Fighters have already dropped out of one of the scheduled shows, citing the venue’s COVID-19 policies.

The Foos were scheduled to perform at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on August 3rd but announced they are now searching for new venue to host the show.

In a statement released via their social media, a rep for the band said: “Due to Huntington Beach Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s Covid safety measures, Foo Fighters are unable to perform at that venue. We apologize and are working to find a suitable replacement – one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show.”

A representative for the stadium did not respond immediately to a request for comment but a spokesperson told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that the stadium “declined to change its existing protocols for large events, which have been effective.”

“We continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask when in large crowds, and take appropriate steps to protect public and personal health,” the spokesperson told the Star-Tribune.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post