How To Sell Your Merch With Spotify Wrapped

(Hypebot) — A guest post by Randi Zimmerman of SymphonicBlog.

Looking for a way to sell more merch? Spotify’s got just the thing. They’ve announced a cool, new opportunity to promote select artist’s merch through Spotify Wrapped. 👀 Here’s how to get in on the action…

On December 8th, Spotify will send an email digest to fans* worldwide promoting one merch item from up to five of the top artists featured in their 2021 Wrapped as a part of its newly announced Shopify Integration.

To take advantage of this opportunity, artists must connect their Shopify store to their Spotify for Artists account and list at least one merch item on their profile by Thursday, December 2 at 11:59pm EST.

How to Connect Shopify to Spotify for Artists:

You need to connect your Shopify store to an artist before you can list merch on your artist profile. (Note: You’ll need your Shopify store login info for this.)

Log in to artists.spotify.com .

. Go to Profile .

. Click Merch .

. Click LOG IN TO SHOPIFY .

. Enter your Shopify store URL and click LINK SHOP . (This is the URL in the address bar when you’re on your Shopify store, e.g. “your-store-name.myshopify.com”.)

and click . (This is the URL in the address bar when you’re on your Shopify store, e.g. “your-store-name.myshopify.com”.) Log in to Shopify, then follow the steps to set up your accounts. (You’ll get prompted to Add sales channel, accept the terms, and choose the artist you want to link your shop to.)

That’s it!

Once your Shopify store’s connected, you can publish up to 250 merch items from Shopify to Spotify for Artists. You can then choose up to 3 of these items to show on your artist profile. // To learn how to publish and add merch to your profile, click here.