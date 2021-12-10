DJ & Producer Slushii Signs With ICM Partners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Los Angeles-based DJ, singer, songwriter, and record producer, Slushii has signed with ICM Partners for worldwide representation.

At ICM, he will be repped by Paul Gongaware and Simon Clarkson while Jimmy Hession, Dave Frank, and Lucas Keller will handle management at Milk & Honey.

Slushii, whose real name is Julian Michael Scanlan, first made an impact with remixes of Zedd and Selena Gomez’s “I Want You to Know” but broke out in a major way this year when he debuted his record ‘All I Need’ during his Fortnite virtual concert, propelling the track into a viral hit.

In addition, SLUSHII announced his forthcoming album on Monstercat and full-length Anime film.