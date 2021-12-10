Tim McGraw Announces He’ll Hit The Road In 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Country hitmaker Tim McGraw announced plans to hit the road in the Spring of 2022 for a North American tour.
The limited 17-city amphitheater-focused McGraw Tour 2022 kicks off on April 29th at Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR with dates scheduled through the U.S. before wrapping on June 4th at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mas.
Multi-platinum recording artist Russell Dickerson has signed on to provide support throughout the tour.
Tickets for the tour go on-sale to the general public starting Friday, December 17 at 10am local time on ticketmaster.com.
Along with his amphitheater dates, McGraw is lined up for a busy summer festival season, with planned appearances at the San Antonio Rodeo, the American Rodeo, Boots In the Park, XPR Augusta, Winstock Country Music Festival, NEBRASKAland Days, County Jam, and Big Valley Jamboree.
TIM MCGRAW 2022 TOUR DATES
Fri Apr 29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Sat Apr 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thur May 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Fri May 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
Sat May 07 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
Thur May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Fri May 13 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Sat May 14 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
Thurs May 19 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri May 20 – Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion
Sat May 21 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Thur May 26 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Fri May 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat May 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Thur Jun 02 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
Fri Jun 03 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sat Jun 04 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Tim McGraw 2022 Festival Appearances
Sat Feb 19 – San Antonio, TX – San Antonio Rodeo
Sun March 6 – Arlington, TX – The American Rodeo
Sat March 12 – Norca, CA – Boots in the Park
Thur April 7 – Augusta, GA – XPR Augusta
Sat June 18 – Winsted, MN – Winstock Country Music Festival
Fri June 24 – North Platte, NE – NEBRASKAland DAYS
Sat June 25 – Grand Junction, CO – Country Jam
Sun July 31 – Camrose, Canada – Big Valley Jamboree