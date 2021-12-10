Tim McGraw Announces He’ll Hit The Road In 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Country hitmaker Tim McGraw announced plans to hit the road in the Spring of 2022 for a North American tour.

The limited 17-city amphitheater-focused McGraw Tour 2022 kicks off on April 29th at Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR with dates scheduled through the U.S. before wrapping on June 4th at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mas.

Multi-platinum recording artist Russell Dickerson has signed on to provide support throughout the tour.

Tickets for the tour go on-sale to the general public starting Friday, December 17 at 10am local time on ticketmaster.com.

Along with his amphitheater dates, McGraw is lined up for a busy summer festival season, with planned appearances at the San Antonio Rodeo, the American Rodeo, Boots In the Park, XPR Augusta, Winstock Country Music Festival, NEBRASKAland Days, County Jam, and Big Valley Jamboree.

TIM MCGRAW 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri Apr 29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sat Apr 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thur May 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Fri May 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Sat May 07 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

Thur May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri May 13 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Sat May 14 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Thurs May 19 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri May 20 – Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

Sat May 21 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Thur May 26 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Fri May 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat May 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Thur Jun 02 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Fri Jun 03 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sat Jun 04 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tim McGraw 2022 Festival Appearances

Sat Feb 19 – San Antonio, TX – San Antonio Rodeo

Sun March 6 – Arlington, TX – The American Rodeo

Sat March 12 – Norca, CA – Boots in the Park

Thur April 7 – Augusta, GA – XPR Augusta

Sat June 18 – Winsted, MN – Winstock Country Music Festival

Fri June 24 – North Platte, NE – NEBRASKAland DAYS

Sat June 25 – Grand Junction, CO – Country Jam

Sun July 31 – Camrose, Canada – Big Valley Jamboree