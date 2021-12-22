Judith Black Named President & CEO Of The Blues Foundation

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Blues Foundation announced the appointment of Judith Black as the organization’s new President & CEO, effective, January 1st.

“We are so excited to have Judith Black take the helm as our President and CEO. Ms. Black is a life-long blues lover who understands the history of the blues and the relationship between the blues and civil rights. She is committed to working with artists and music industry professionals to make the blues more inclusive and equitable. Black’s passion for education and community service and extensive marketing, management, and communications background make her uniquely qualified to lead The Blues Foundation and the Blues Hall of Fame,” said Scott Fitzke, Chairman, Board of Directors of the Blues Foundation.

Before joining the Blues Foundation, she was co-founder and President of the Tarik Black Foundation; a foundation focused on delivering youth life skills education, through practical, hands-on experience. While at the organization, she was responsible for all operations, grants, fundraising, and programs and spearheaded the brand launch of ‘Taking Back the Future.’

She was also a member and former chair of the City of Memphis’ Minority Business Development Oversight Commission and serves on numerous boards and civic organizations.

“I am honored and thrilled to serve as CEO for The Blues Foundation. I grew up in a household where the blues was celebrated, and its history embraced. I look forward to drawing from my own family legacy, knowledge of this community, and depth of business experience in advancing the mission of the organization,” Black said of her new post.

Black will succeed Patty Wilson Aden, who was named President of the Foundation in early 2020 and led multiple initiatives for the organization, including the board’s adoption of The Blues Foundation’s Statement Against Racism and its accompanying Action Plan.

She also helped to form a partnership with the Memphis Music Initiative, oversaw a revision of the Blues Foundation’s bylaws, and supported a diversification of the foundation’s board of directors.

Aden was interviewed by CelebrityAccess’ Larry LeBlanc shortly after her hire.