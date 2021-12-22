Relentless Beats’ And RBDeep Announce A New 3-Day EDM Festival

PHOENIX, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — Relentless Beats’ sub-brand RBDeep announced the launch of Body Language, a brand new electronic music festival featuring some of the biggest names in house, techno, and underground music.

Set for March 4-6, 2022, at Rawhide Events Center in Phoenix, the festival features a lineup with heavyweight headliners Adam Beyer, Carl Cox, Boris Brejcha, and Kaskade (redux).

With three stages of music, the festival’s lineup announcement also includes Dombresky b2b Noizu; Drezo; Eats Everything; Hannah Wants; Kasablanca; Kyle Watson; Malaa; Rebūke; Shiba San; Sohmi; Teenage Mutants; Township Rebellion, and Wax Motif.

More artists will be announced in the coming weeks, including some big names who haven’t previously performed in Phoenix, event organizers promised.

Body Language is produced by Relentless Beats and RBDeep, and tickets for the festival will go on sale Thursday, December 23 at 10 a.m. MT.