ATC Group PLC Raises £4.15 Million In Its IPO

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — ATC Group, the independent music management, live booking, and talent services company, announced it has raised a total of £4.15 million in its debut on the Aquis Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticket ATC.

The company, headquartered in London and with offices in Los Angeles, and Copenhagen, established market capitalization of approximately £14.66 million on its first day of trading.

According to a statement from ATC, the company will use the capital to invest in their five business segments, which include ATC Management, a talent representation firm with a roster that includes Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Goat Girl, Snail Mail, Black Pumas, Shame, The Lumineers, and Black Midi, among others.

ATC Live’s divisions also include the live events company ATC Live, livestreaming service Driift, livestreaming platform Flymachine, artist services unit ATC Services, and Polyphonic; an artist partnerships venture.

“Becoming a public company is an exciting milestone for ATC Group and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our people and partners for getting us here, as well as of course the artists who trust us to support them. Looking back over the development of ATC Group the team has always embraced innovation; through the founding of the business, expansion into artist management, then live events and more latterly livestreaming. It is this diverse, integrated model which now positions us so well in the industry; we are confident in our ability to capitalize on opportunities that arise in the coming months and years. The Board and I look forward to accelerating our growth plans and creating enhanced value for all our stakeholders,” said Adam Driscoll, CEO of ATC Group.