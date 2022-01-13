Vinyl Sales Up 54% In 2021, Hit 30 Year Weekly High

(Hypebot) — More than 2.11 million albums sold in the US in the week ending December 23, 2021, making it the largest week for vinyl since 1991.

That’s a major jump from 2020 when 1.84 million vinyl LPs sold in the week ending Dec. 24th, according to Billboard MRC data. The week ending Dec. 23 was also the sixth week in a row where vinyl album sales exceeded one million copies

Overall U.S. vinyl sales were up 54% in 2021 totaling 41.7 million albums despite ongoing supply chain issues.

H/T Making Vinyl

