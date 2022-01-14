DTE Energy Music Theatre Reverts To Its Original Name, The Pine Knob Music Theatre

CLARKSTON, MI (CelebrityAccess) — Detroit-based 313 Presents, operator of the DTE Energy Music Theatre, announced that after 20 years the venue is returning to its roots will henceforth be known as Pine Knob Music Theatre.

As part of their rebranding, 313 Presents unveiled a new logo for the venue and announced new sponsorship deals with United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) and Trinity Health as new Proud Partners.

The sponsorship agreements will see UMW become the official mortage provider of the amphitheater, while Trinity Health is the official and exclusive health care partner of Pine Knob Music Theatre.

As part of the agreement, UWM will have exclusive naming rights to Pine Knob Music Theatre’s UWM West Entrance/Exit, UWM West Parking Lot and UWM West Box Office. The VIP area of Pine Knob Music Theatre will now be branded as the Trinity Health VIP Entrance/Exit, Trinity Health VIP Parking Lot, Trinity Health VIP Box Office and Trinity Health Ivy Lounge.

The financial details of the sponsorship agreements were not disclosed.

The amphitheater has worn the DTE Energy name since 2001 when Palace Sports & Entertainment, the venue’s operators at the time, signed a 20-year deal with Michigan utility, DTE.

“We are grateful to DTE for their commitment,” said 313 Presents President Howard Handler. “Through their partnership, we were able to provide incredible experiences and memories for our guests that will long remain a part of our venue’s rich history.”

The new sponsorship deals come as the amphitheater is preparing to mark its 50th anniversary.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health as Proud Partners of Pine Knob Music Theatre,” Handler added “These two premier Michigan-based organizations share our passion for providing unparalleled service and understood the importance the Pine Knob brand resonates in our community and they embraced the opportunity to help bring it back to life in a new and exciting way. This is only the beginning as we look to our 50th anniversary and beyond to engage and bring the best in live entertainment and activation to our guests.”