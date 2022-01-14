Sinéad O’Connor Hospitalized Following The Death Of Her 17-Year-Old Son

(CelebrityAccess) — Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has been hospitalized after she posted a troubling tweet stating she had decided to follow her teenage son who committed suicide last weekend.

O’Connor first sparked alarm on Thursday when she posted a now removed tweet in which she wrote “There is no point living without him [Shane O’Connor]” and “everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone. I’ve destroyed my family. My kids don’t want to know me.”

She subsequently apologized for alarming her friends and well-wishers, and said she planned to go to the hospital to seek care.

“I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital,” she tweeted, adding, “I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

She expanded on her apology with another tweet on Friday, writing: “I’m sorry for what I tweeted yesterday. I’m very upset. My son was the love of my life. I am sorry I’ve upset tusla [Irish Child and Family Agency] and just about every other human being on earth also. I am ruined without my son. I am sorry I’ve upset anyone. I’m a twat.”

O’Connor has been frank about her mental health and addiction struggles in recent years, including in 2020 when she sought treatment for addiction to an unspecified drug.

“I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts,” she wrote in a now deleted tweet. “This year I lost someone beloved and has affected me so badly that I became briefly addicted to a drug other than weed.”