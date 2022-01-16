Nashville Songwriter Hall of Famer Dallas Frazier, Writer of “Elvira” Has Passed at the Age of 82

(CelebrityAccess) – Grammy nominated songwriter, Dallas Frazier has passed at the age of 82. His daughter, Melody released a statement to multiple media outlets.

“Our dad passed into the loving arms of Jesus this morning. “Glory to God! No more suffering! In lieu of flowers and food, DAD requested donations be made to Nashville Rescue Mission. God Bless each of you who loved and prayed for dad, mom, my sisters, their husbands, and our family!”

Frazier was born October 1939 in the small town of Spiro, OK. He migrated with his family to California during the 40’s, living in povery and picking cotton to survive. Possessing a talent for songwriting at a very young age, he was signed to Capitol Records by the age of 14. After marrying and moving to Nashville, Frazier received his first Grammy nod for Best Country song, “There Goes My Everything”, Jack Greene’s hit in 1966. The second Grammy nomination came in 1970 for “All I have to Offer You is Me”, sung by country legend, Charley Pride. The most well-known song was recorded by Frazier himself but once The Oak Ridge Boys were given “Elvira”, the rest was history. Frazier received his third Grammy nod in 1982 for that song. The Oak Ridge Boys reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and No. 5 on the Hot 100 (all-genre).

Frazier was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1976 at the age of 36. After receiving that honor, he retired from the industry and became a Christian minister. He was the pastor of the non-denominational Grace Community Fellowship in White House, TN from 1999 – 2006. Frazier’s cause of death was due to complications from a stroke he had in late 2021.

Frazier’s tributes continue to pour in from the Nashville community.

“For over five decades, songs written by Dallas Frazier have affected The Oak Ridge Boys’ career like no other writers. “The Baptism Of Jesse Taylor” won a Grammy Award for us when we were a Gospel group in the mid-70’s. Then, in 1981, “Elvira” became the biggest song in the music industry, winning all of the awards and selling over two and a half million 45 rpm singles. The Oak Ridge Boys and our families, along with millions of fans and friends who love his music, join in prayer for Sharon and the Frazier family. May Dallas rest in peace in the arms of Jesus.” –Duane Allen, The Oak Ridge Boys “Dallas Frazier was a pioneer in the music industry. Great musician and songwriter who will surely be missed. Rest In Peace.” – Shane Owens

The funeral for Dallas Frazier will be at Alexander Funeral Home, 584 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 19th 4-8 p.m., and the funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m., with visitation starting at 10 a.m.