Reggae Crossover Hitmaker Koffee Announces Headlining North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Jamaican singer-songwriter Koffee, who broke through to the mainstream in 2019 with her crossover hit “Toast” announced plans for a major North American tour.

Koffee’s ‘Gifted’ tour kicks off on April 11th at the Showbox Sodo in Seattle with dates scheduled through April and May before the tour winds up at The Tabernacle in Atlanta on May 18th.

Additionally, Koffee is lined up for a series of festival plays, including Hangout in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on May 20 and Lighting In A Bottle in Bakersfield, CA, on May 27.

The tour announcement follows Koffee’s most recent single and video, “West Indies” released last October. Produced by Iotosh, another of Jamaica’s young breakout stars, “West Indies” hearkens back to Koffee’s West Indian heritage and serves as a paen to the Islands.

Koffee has also been featured recently in campaigns with the likes of Nike Air Jordan and Clarks.

Upcoming Live Dates North America

4/11/2022 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*

4/12/2022 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

4/14/2022 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield or Masonic*

4/16/2022 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival*

4/17/2022 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

4/19/2022 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

4/23/2022 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival*

4/27/2022 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami

4/28/2022 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live!

4/30/2022 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues – Orlando

5/2/2022 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

5/3/2022 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

5/5/2022 – Toronto, ON @ History

5/7/2022 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

5/9/2022 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

5/11/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

5/12/2022 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

5/14/2022 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

5/15/2022 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues – Chicago

5/17/2022 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

5/18/2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

5/20/2022 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival*

05/26/2022 – Santa Cruz, CA*

05/27/2022 – Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning In A Bottle Festival*