Runway Artists Announces New Hires, Including Agents Dotun And Craig Wylie

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Indie booking agency Runway Artists announced the expansion of their team with four new hires and the launch of a new live showcase featuring the company’s talent.

The new hires for Runway include Dotun Bolaji and Craig Wylie, who join the firm as agents, as well as new music A&R scout Amy Greig, and assistant Heather Mosselson.

Wylie joins Runway from the concert promotion world, having previously done stints at Donald Macleod’s CPL and MAMA Group, as well as having been Music Programmer at the Roundhouse and more recently, worked as an independent. Over the course of his career, he’s promoted shows by artists such as Pete Doherty, Maroon 5, Ray Lamontagne, Fall Out Boy, Madeleine Peyroux, Roxy Music and Kris Kristofferson.

Dotun Bolaji began booking and promoting shows while still in college, landing early performances by future breakout artists such as Giggs, Chip, AJ Tracey and DJ EZ. After leaving school, he promoted London’s SuperLative Sessions before making the jump to Runway.

Amy Greig also brings practical experience as a concert promoter to her new A&R role at Runway, having previously promoter for a number of Ondon venues, including The Grace and The Camden Assembly, as well as promoting her own nights at The Amersham Arms and The George Tavern.

Heather Mosselson began her career as Assistant Booker for Glastonbury, where she organized the festival’s very first hip hop day in 1999.

“As a new agency, it’s been really exciting for us to have the opportunity to put some of our key principles into practice – not just in respect of our artists but also our team. We’ve been able to bring in a real range of experience, knowledge and ages – from a rookie agent such as Dotun, who we’ve been able to bring in as he makes his first moves in representing talent, and Amy who has worked at a grass roots level across London; through to the varied industry backgrounds of both Craig and Heather who are able to bring so much to the table as we continue to grow,” said Runway founder and former ATC Live vet Matt Hanner.

In addition to the new hires, Runway announced plans for their first showcase.

The showcase, In Transit, will be curated in partnership with independent publisher Bucks Music Group and take place at the Strongroom in London’s Shoreditch on February 23, with tickets available via DICE.

Artists on tap for the event will include Norwegian artist Beharie, London’s Amaroun, the Portsmouth-based post punk band Halla, and Catty, whose stepped out on her own from the Welsh pop duo Dusky Grey.

“We know we’re not reinventing the wheel by launching a showcase event, but there’s always demand from our artists to play low-pressures shows, be it to test out new material, invite curious industry or just shake off the cobwebs after a couple of years of inactivity. As an agency, Runway wants to be proactive in helping our artists practically, even if it doesn’t fall into an agent’s traditional wheelhouse,” Hanner said.