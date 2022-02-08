Chicago’s Reventon Promotions And Live Nation Partner For New Chicago Reggaeton Festival

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation is teaming up with Chicago’s Reventon Promotions to bring a brand-new music festival to Chicago’s Grant Park in May.

The first annual Sueños Music Festival, billed as the largest Reggaeton music event to take place in Grant Park, will land in downtown Chicago on May 28 and 29, 2022.

The two-day fest will feature some of the biggest names in contemporary Reggaeton, including J Balvin, who will be making his only Chicago appearance at the festival this year, and Ozuna, who will be performing in Chi-town for the first time in four years.

The lineup also includes Wisin & Yandel, who will take the stage at Sueños as part of their final tour, “La Ultima Mision,” and rising Latin artist Jhay Cortez who recently collaborated with Bad Bunny in “Dakiti” which has racked up more than a billion streams on Spotify alone.

Along with a generous dollop of Latin music, the festival will also spotlight other aspects of Latin culture, including a curated selection of some of Chicago’s favorite food, art installations, a ferris wheel, speciality cocktails, and more.

“Chicago is home to one of the largest Mexican populations in the country—making events like Sueños Festival an important opportunity to highlight the culture and the cultural contributions of our Latino community as a whole,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “Through the power of music, food and much more, this exciting festival will showcase Chicago’s rich diversity and bring shows from some of the biggest names in music to our city for attendees to enjoy.”

“We’re honored to work with the producers of Lollapalooza and Reventon to bring a premier Latin festival to Grant Park in Chicago,” said Aaron Ampudia of Baja Beach Fest. “Reggaetón is a massive genre but remains underserved by live festivals in the US. We’re extremely proud to expand to the US and serve our community and everyone who enjoys Latin music. Chicago, estén listos para perrear. See you on Memorial Day Weekend.”

​​“Over a decade ago, I started Reventon Promotions with a dream of bringing authentic and diverse Hispanic entertainment to Chicago,” said Enrique Medrano of Reventon Promotions. “Now I am excited and proud to be part of the first Sueños festival, an event that celebrates the Hispanic presence in the city, in addition to being held in the iconic and representative Grant Park right in the heart of downtown. What better place is there for thousands of people from different Latin American countries to meet, share, and celebrate with artists of the likes of J Balvin, Ozuna, and many more.”