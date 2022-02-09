Roberto Razzini Named Exec Director Of Sony Music Publishing Italy

MILAN, Italy (CelebrityAccess) — Longtime music publisher Roberto Razzini has been tapped to lead Sony Music Publishing’s regional office in Italy.

Based in Milan and starting officially on March 1st, Razzini will take on oversight of Sony Music Publishing’s operations in Italy, shaping the regional office to the publisher’s global strategy while expanding their local roster of songwriters and composers.

He will work closely with Sony Music Publishing Italy’s General Manager Roberto Curti and will report to President, International Guy Henderson.

Sony Music Publishing Italy already represents a significant client roster that includes Måneskin, Francesca Michielin & Fedez, Gaia, Coma_Cose, Marco Mengoni, Gazzelle, Mara Sattei, Lo Stato Sociale, Federico Nardelli, and many others.

Before joining SMP, Razzini previously served as CEO of Warner Chappell Music Italiana for two decades. He started at Warner Chappell in 1990 as Product Manager and later rose to the post of Head of International in 1993.

During his tenure at Warner, he worked with artists such as Burt Bacharach, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day, The Muse, Neil Young, Jackson Browne, Adventura , Lionel Ritchie, REM, Luciano Ligabue, Laura Pausini, I Nomadi, Nek, Cesare Cremonini, Gigi D’Alessio, Litfiba, Gianluca Grignani, Paolo Conte, Irene Grandi, Ghemon, Dolcenera, Piero Pelù, Umberto Tozzi, Neffa, Modà, and many more.

“I would like to thank Jon Platt and Guy Henderson for entrusting me with the role of Managing Director in Italy. I am honored by the opportunity – this prestigious corporation represents excellence in the global music business and it is inspiring to be a part of Sony Music Publishing. I look forward to working alongside the SMP teams in Milan, Rome, and around the world,” Razzini said.

“It is such a pleasure to welcome Roberto to Sony Music Publishing. Roberto is a natural leader and brings his wealth of experience to our company, both in managing publishing companies and by playing a major role in the Italian music industry over many years. I am really looking forward to working with Roberto and our very talented Italian team to continue to develop our business both domestically and globally,” added Sony Music Publishing President, International Guy Henderson.