Primary Wave Signs An Admin And Marketing Deal With The Estate Of Legendary Songwriter Henry Mancini

(CelebrityAccess) — Music publisher Primary Wave announced it has secured a deal to administer and market the catalog of the Oscar-winning composer Henry Mancini.

As part of the agreement, Primary Wave will now represent the late composers’ music publishing catalog which includes some of his most well-known compositions, including the “The Music from Peter Gunn” and “The Pink Panther Theme” in North America.

Other notable songs in the catalog include “Moon River,” “Days of Wine & Roses,” “Charade,” and “Dear Heart.”

In addition to representing Mancini’s music publishing catalog, Primary Wave will also work with his family and estate to develop marketing campaigns for Mancini’s catalog as well as his name and likeness.

Considered to be one of the greatest composers in the history of film, Mancini won four Academy Awards (including two for the songs “Moon River” and “Days of Wine and Roses”), a Golden Globe, and twenty Grammy Awards over the course of his five decades-long career.

“We’re honored to welcome the legacy and legendary music of Henry Mancini to Primary Wave,” says Marty Silverstone, Partner and SVP of Creative/Head of Sync at Primary Wave Music. He goes on, “There are very few composers or songwriters in all of modern music whose body of work and very name carries so much weight. Our team is very excited to work with the Mancini family to generate new and creative opportunities for this iconic catalog.”