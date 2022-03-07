Utopia Music Hires Alexandra Sufit to Lead Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Public Affairs

ZUG, SWITZERLAND (CelebrityAccess) – Alexandra Sufit has joined Swiss music company Utopia Music as Director, Public Affairs, Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity. Sufit will be responsible for leading all external and internal DI&E campaigns, will be based in London, and report to Utopia Vice President and Head of Policy, Yvan Boudillet.

Per media release, Markku Mäkeläinen, CEO at Utopia Music, said: “We are so pleased to welcome Alex to Utopia Music. Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity are some of our most important core values. Music has the power to bridge cultures and here at Utopia, we currently have more than 40 nationalities working in different territories, something we are hugely proud of. However, we recognize this topic affects the whole industry and as such, we are committed to leading by example. Utopia’s Culture is focused on alignment with our mission of ‘Fair Pay for Every Play’ and creating a strong sense of belonging through inclusion initiatives. It’s our goal to always be a company in which every person, no matter their background or preferences, feels safe and has growth opportunities so they can become their best self, and as such, we aim to always improve our DI&E goals. We have come a long way but like many others, we have a long way to go.”

Utopia Music has also partnered with the Women in Music organization and is currently sponsoring a new chapter to be located in Stockholm.