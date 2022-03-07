   JOIN LOGIN
United Talent Agency Appoints Gordon Egwu as A&R Consultant
AGENCY & MANAGEMENT NEWS Breaking News Business News Industry News International News Public Relations

United Talent Agency Appoints Gordon Egwu as A&R Consultant

Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos  Contact Me
23 0

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – United Talent Agency (UTA) UK has appointed Gordon Egwu as their newest A&R consultant. Egwu has experience as an executive and an artist within the music industry.

UTA appoints Gordon Egwu as A&R
Gordon Egwu (Photo: News Release)

As an artist, he was known as G FrSH and was signed to Disturbing London. He went on to manage artists under his FrSH Entertainment business. Egwu has also worked at Disturbing London as Senior A&R, signing artists and working alongside a roster that includes Wizkid, Poundz, Yxng Bane, and Tinie Tempah.

Per media release, co-head of UTA UK, Obi Asika said: “Gordon has been a great soundboard for many of us over the last 10 years. He has a unique instinct and understanding of what it takes to be a star. He is always honest, thoughtful, and strategic in his advice and thinking. We are excited that everyone at UTA can now collaborate with Gordon in this new capacity.”

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post