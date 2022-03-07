United Talent Agency Appoints Gordon Egwu as A&R Consultant

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – United Talent Agency (UTA) UK has appointed Gordon Egwu as their newest A&R consultant. Egwu has experience as an executive and an artist within the music industry.

As an artist, he was known as G FrSH and was signed to Disturbing London. He went on to manage artists under his FrSH Entertainment business. Egwu has also worked at Disturbing London as Senior A&R, signing artists and working alongside a roster that includes Wizkid, Poundz, Yxng Bane, and Tinie Tempah.

Per media release, co-head of UTA UK, Obi Asika said: “Gordon has been a great soundboard for many of us over the last 10 years. He has a unique instinct and understanding of what it takes to be a star. He is always honest, thoughtful, and strategic in his advice and thinking. We are excited that everyone at UTA can now collaborate with Gordon in this new capacity.”