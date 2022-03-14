Dolly Parton Bows Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination, Feels She’s Not Worthy

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music legend, Dolly Parton has decided to reject her nomination into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, officially announcing her decision via social media. Her post reads:

“Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

This was Parton’s first time being nominated and shared the nom with several other musicians including Eminem, Eurythmics, Rage Against the Machine, and Pat Benatar, among others. As of today (March 14), Parton ranked 4th behind Duran Duran, Eminem, and Pat Benatar in the fan vote with the Eurythmics coming in 5th. The Hall of Fame has not responded as of press time.