Isaac Slade Announces His Departure From The Fray

(CelebrityAccess) – Isaac Slade, lead singer of the band The Fray announced Saturday (March 12) that he’s leaving the band.

The band hasn’t released a full-length album since 2014’s Helios, which hit number 8 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. They had a number 1 album hit the Billboard 200 in 2009 with The Fray. 2005’s album, How to Save a Life produced two Hot 100 Top 10 hits with “Over My Head (Cable Car) and “How to Save a Life”.

In his post, Slade clarified that their upcoming show at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, IL (May 14), is still happening.