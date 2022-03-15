OVERHEARD @ SXSW TUESDAY: Attendance Down • NFTs Everywhere • 1400 Showcases • DMC, Brandi, Tanya & More

(Hypebot) — Local media is reporting that SXSW 2022 attendance appears down 20% from 2019 levels. While any bump is welcome by local businesses, the drop appears to some veteran attendees to be more severe.

Many downtown Austin hotels have rooms available – unthinkable in previous years. Others are optimistic about the week ahead.

“We’re just now getting out of the media week, so going into music week, there’s no telling yet. But just seeing the people coming into town, I think it’s going to be a pretty good one,” one local business person told KXAN.

NFT are everywhere

“From Friday to Sunday, companies from Doodles to luxury car manufacturer Porsche offered NFT-themed exhibits to the thousands of attendees appearing in person in Texas. Many panels and workshops included discussions on how to create and store customized NFTs during the event, with firms like Blockchain Creative Labs offering an interactive experience across the street from NFT galleries and other meetups.” [CoinTelegraph]

Official Highlights

1400 Showcasing Artists On 79 Stages

Recent additions: And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, Dolly Parton, Gunna, Houndmouth, Japanese Breakfast, Kygo, The Lemonheads, Sebastian Yatra, Shawn Mendes, and Young Thug, who will be joining a diverse group of previously announced SXSW Showcasing Artists including Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, Cassandra Jenkins, CHAI, Circuit Des Yeux, Claud, Delta Spirit, The Dream Syndicate, Ezra Furman, Fireboy DML, Horsegirl, James McMurtry, Los Bitchos, Moonchild Sanelly, Moor Mother, MUNA, Omeretta The Great, Perfume Genius, Poppy Ajudha, Priya Ragu, Sudan Archives, Sunflower Bean, Surfbort, Sudan Archives, Tessellated, T-Pain, Wande Coal, Wet Leg, W.I.T.C.H (We Intend To Cause Havoc) and Yard Act.

DMC in the house!

QR codes in the sky

Brandi & Tanya

