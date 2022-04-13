Jamie Moore Joins The Nashville Songwriters Association International’s Board

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, April 11, 2022, the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) Board of Directors met, welcoming newly elected member Jamie Moore to begin his two-year term.

A veteran multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer, Moore has penned hits for an impressive selection of recording artists, including Carrie Underwood, Toby Mac, Chris Lane, Bren Joy, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw and Morgan Wallen. In 2016, he experienced his first #1 with Florida Georgia Line’s “May We All” and followed it up in 2020 with Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You” as well co-writes and production credits with Warner Records R&B artist, Bren Joy, and Motown Gospel artist Evvie McKinney.

Current board members who were re-elected to an additional two-year term include: Steve Bogard, Jeff Cohen, Chris DeStefano, J.T. Harding, Byron Hill, Josh Kear, Jon Nite, Liz Rose, Jenn Schott and Emily Shackelton.

Roger Brown and Lee Thomas Miller were re-elected to one-year terms as “Legislative Co-Chairs,” Rhett Akins and Caitlyn Smith were re-elected to one-year terms to the “Artist Writer” board positions and Brett James was re-elected to a one-year term to the “Industry Liaison” position.

They are joined by existing board members Kelly Archer, Sarah Buxton, Corey Crowder, Jessie Jo Dillon, Tim Nichols, Josh Osborne, Rivers Rutherford, Anthony Smith, Sharon Vaughn, Laura Veltz and Troy Verges who all have one year remaining on their term.

NSAI Board elections happen in two phases and include voting by the NSAI Professional Songwriter Membership and appointments by the NSAI Board of Directors. The board terms begin each year at the Spring meeting.

NSAI Board President Steve Bogard: “We want to thank these 27 incredible songwriters for their time and commitment to NSAI’s mission. There are many challenges still ahead in order for American songwriters to achieve fair compensation in the era of the digital delivery of music. This group has offered their time and talents to move this work forward.”