Ty Salazar Named VP Of Creative Sync, Film & Television At Position Music

(CelebrityAccess) — Position music announced that longtime team member Ty Salazar has been promoted to Vice President of Creative Synch, Film & Television at the indie music publisher.

In his new role, Salazar will continue to collaborate with Emily Weber, VP, Head of Synch, with a focus on film and television synchronization opportunities for Position’s clients and catalog.

During his tenure at Position, Salazar has placed music in high-profile media and top-tier films and shows including Bridgerton, Insecure, Dexter: New Blood, Malignant, On My Block, Riverdale, Batwoman, Selling Sunset, Super Bowl LVI, The Olympics, Peloton, Microsoft, T-Mobile, and more.

He brings almost two decades of relevant industry experience to his new role and has developed a deep reservoir of relationships with music supervisors around the world, the company said.

“Ty and I have been working together since 2005, and since joining me at Position Music eight years ago, he has truly become an integral part of the Position Music team,” Weber said. “With a talent for curating music for synchronization, he has worked hard to earn the trust of our TV & Film clients in many high-profile, music-heavy TV shows and films. Additionally, he has had tremendous success placing our artists in Advertising synch, TV Promos, and Sports. I’m thrilled to elevate him to VP.”

“It is truly an honor to be named Vice President at Position Music. I am both humbled and inspired by our accomplishments and growth over the past eight years. The matching of music to moments is my passion. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to build and grow with a successful company that values artistry and family at the highest level. I look forward to continuing to match our exceptional artists with opportunities for their music to be heard in Film and Television for many years to come,” added Salazar.