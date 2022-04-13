WME Signs Rising Country Star Corey Kent

(CelebrityAccess) — Country music up-and-comer Corey Kent revealed that he has signed with WME for global representation.

While at WME, Kent will work with agents Nate Towne and Hayley Riddle and their team while continuing to be represented by his management team at Triple 8 Management.

“I’m excited about our partnership with Nate Towne and the team at WME!” says Kent. “I was looking for a team that was passionate about our music, understood our vision, had the capacity to take us on and could match how hard we were already working. That’s exactly what we found in Nate at WME”.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of Corey’s team and to welcome such a talented singer/songwriter to our roster,” adds Nate Towne. “Corey’s had tremendous success out on the road and we look forward to building on that.”

Kent’s signing with WME comes on the heels of the successful release of his latest single, “Wil As Her” which has already racked up more than 17 million streams since its release on March 4th.

The track has been featured on Sirius XM’s “The Highway” and on Spotify’s “Hot Country” Playlist, hit the #1 spot on Apple Music’s Country Chart and landed on Spotify’s U.S. Viral Top 50 Chart (all-genre) at #7 and GLOBAL Viral Top 50 Chart at #36, making it the only country song to be featured on the top 50 at the time.