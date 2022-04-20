Harry Styles Is Taking His Love on Tour to the Land Down Under

(CelebrityAccess) – After a long wait, the fans down under are rejoicing at the announcement of Harry Styles‘ Love on Tour coming to town in early 2023. The much-beloved superstar will play at five stadiums in five cities. The tour kicks off on February 20 at Perth’s HBF Park, hitting Marvel Stadium, Metricon Stadium, and Accor Stadium, ending at Auckland’s Mt. Smart Stadium on March 7.

This isn’t the first time Styles has announced his intentions to head to Australia and New Zealand. The original dates were in 2020 but were postponed due to the COVID pandemic.

The announcement comes on the heels of Styles breaking two Spotify records and becoming a Guinness Book of World Records holder for the most streamed song in one day for his new single “As It Was.” The single hit No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart, and his new album, Harry’s House, is set for release on May 20th.

Styles is also hot off his Coachella performance, where he brought country legend Shania Twain on stage during his performance.

British rock band Wet Leg, who currently leads the ARIA Albums chart with their debut LP, will support Styles on each Australasian date. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 27th.

Harry Styles: Love On Tour 2023

Feb. 20 — Perth, HBF Park

Feb. 24 — Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Feb. 28 — Gold Coast, Metricon Stadium

March 3 — Sydney, Accor Stadium

March 7 — Auckland, Mt Smart Stadium