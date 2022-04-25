Harry Styles, George Ezra, Gayle and More Announced for Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is returning Sunday, June 12, after three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The summer party returns to the iconic Wembley Stadium.

The first half of the Summertime Ball lineup was announced Monday (April 25) with Harry Styles, George Ezra, KSI, Gayle, Anne-Marie, Becky Hill, Sigala, Arrdee, and Eddie Benjamin. The second half of the lineup will be announced Tuesday (April 26) morning via the Capital Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp.

James Rea, director of broadcasting and content at Global, said: “The team at Capital have pulled out all the stops to deliver the most incredible line-up. We’ve all missed being in the crowd with music fans, listening to the greatest pop stars on the planet in the sunshine at the legendary Wembley Stadium. This year we’ll be back with the UK’s biggest summer party, celebrating in the way that only Capital can!”

The 2019 Capital Summertime Ball featured Maroon 5, Halsey, Mark Ronson, and The Jonas Brothers.