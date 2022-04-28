Olivia Wilde Served With Custody Documents While On Stage

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Actor and director Olivia Wilde was served with custody papers while on stage at an event in Las Vegas.

According to the BBC, Wilde was delivering a presentation on her forthcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling as part of a CinemaCon event in a theatre in Las Vegas.

An unknown woman approached her on stage and handed her an envelope marked “private and confidential” which she opened and scanned onstage before returning to her presentation.

She did not disclose the contents of the letter to the audience, prompting some observes to speculate it might be an unsolicited script, however, it Variety reported that the envelope contained custody papers concerning her children with fellow actor Jason Sudeikis.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” a source who is reportedly close to Sudeikis told Variety.

The source added that Sudeikis was not previously aware that the legal document would be delivered on stage and that it was solely up to the company servicing process in the matter.

The source told Variety that Sudeikis would never “condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

CinemaCon also said it plans to review its security policies to determine how the process server was able to access the stage at the event.

Wilde’s credits include her portrayal of Remy ‘Thirteen’ Hadley in the long-running television drama “House” as well as directing the teen coming of age comedy, “Booksmart.”