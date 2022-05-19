   JOIN LOGIN

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Bill Browder

Posted on by Bob Lefsetz
Bill Browder is the author of “Red Notice” and “Freezing Order,” which delineate his investments in Russia and the ultimate death of his attorney Sergei Magnitsky after he refuses to back down on his accusation that Russian government officials fraudulently claimed a $230 million tax refund for Browder’s company, Hermitage Capital. We cover Browder’s history and ultimate investments in Russia as well as Putin’s personal vendetta against him and the status of Russia today.

