U.S. Copyright Office Updated Reporting Requirements For Digital Music Providers

(CelebrityAccess) — The United States Copyright Office has issued an update to the reporting requirements for digital music providers to the Mechanical Licensing Collective.

According to the Copyright Office, supplemental rule establishes both a process and time frame for digital music providers to receive response files and invoices for reports of adjustment and annual reports of usage from the MLC, as they do for monthly reports of usage under the current rule.

Additionally, the updated rules change certain annual reporting requirements and clarifies the due date for royalty payments related to annual reports of usage and reports of adjustment.

The rule change comes in response to challenges DSPs face while complying with the existing regulations and the imminence of reporting deadlines.

According to the Copyright Office, the interim rules will be implemented effective immediately while soliciting public comments on whether the Copyright Office should further modify these specific reporting requirements going forward.

Public comments regarding the rule change are being solicited and can be submitted here until 11:59 PM EST on July 8th.