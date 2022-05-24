Warner Music Canada Names Madelaine Napoleone VP of Marketing

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Madelaine Napoleone has been named the new VP of Marketing at Warner Music Canada (WMC). She will be based out of the company’s Toronto headquarters and report to Andy West, EVP / GM of WMC.

Napoleone joins WMC from Universal Music Canada, where she has been for the last 18 years, most recently serving as Senior Director of Marketing. Napoleone has overseen Canadian marketing campaigns for superstars including Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift, and Shawn Mendes.

Napoleone says: “I’m excited to be joining Warner Music Canada and being part of the next chapter of its evolution. I want to support the brilliant marketing team and help them focus on creative ideas, long-term strategies, and artist-specific goals. I can’t wait to get behind our new, expanding roster of artists and help them tell their stories.”