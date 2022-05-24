Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce 2023 International Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Bruce “The Boss” Springsteen and the E Street Band will return to the road in February 2023 with a string of to-be-announced US arena dates, followed by stadium shows across Europe. The European shows kick off on April 28 in Barcelona, and a second North American tour leg is set to begin in August 2023.

Springsteen: “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

The planned European stops include Zurich, Amsterdam, Munich, Paris, Barcelona, Dublin, Rome, Oslo, Hamburg, Vienna, and more. Additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium will be announced later.

The announcement of the 2023 dates will be the first time Springsteen and the band have toured since the end of “The River Tour” in 2017. Their last performance together took place in December 2020 with a performance on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

With the break in the touring schedule, Springsteen unveiled The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts film in 2021, collaborated with President Barack Obama on the book Renegades: Born in the USA, and reprised his show Springsteen On Broadway to help reopen NYC theaters at the tail-end of the pandemic.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Tour Dates (More TBA)

April 28, 2023 Barcelona, Spain­ Estadi Olímpic

May 5, 2023 Dublin, Ireland RDS Arena

May 7, 2023 Dublin, Ireland RDS Arena

May 13, 2023 Paris, France La Défense Arena

May 18, 2023 Ferrara, Italy Parco Urbano G. Bassani

May 21, 2023 Rome, Italy Circo Massimo

May 25, 2023 Amsterdam, The Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA

June 11, 2023 Landgraaf, The Netherlands Megaland

June 13, 2023 Zurich, Switzerland Stadion Letzigrund

June 21, 2023 Düsseldorf, Germany Merkur Spiel Arena

June 24, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden Ullevi

June 26, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden Ullevi

June 30, 2023 Oslo, Norway Voldsløkka

July 11, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark Parken

July 13, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark Parken

July 15, 2023 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion

July 18, 2023 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadion

July 23, 2023 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

July 25, 2023 Monza, Italy Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza