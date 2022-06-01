Take That’s Mark Owen Signs Solo Global Deal with BMG

(CelebrityAccess) – Take That’s Mark Owen has signed a new wide-ranging global solo deal with BMG. The partnership includes new recordings to the publishing of his future solo catalog and songs written with Take That.

As part of Take That, Owen won eight BRIT Awards, had 12 UK No.1 singles, eight UK No.1 albums, sold over 45 million albums, and played live to millions of fans around the world.

Owen released his first solo album, Green Man, after the band split in 1996, and, since then, he has released four others. The Art Of Doing Nothing (2013) has been the highest charting to date. His most recent, Land of Dreams will be his first in nearly 10 years and is set for a September release via BMG. He released his new single, “You Only Want Me” on May 19.

Alistair Norbury, BMG president repertoire and marketing (UK), said: “We are delighted to welcome one of Britain’s best-loved artists to BMG, both as a songwriter and recording artist. With a 30-year career behind him, Mark has a unique ability to connect with music fans of every generation. It’s a pleasure to work with him.”

Owen has also announced a short list of UK tour stops which kick off in Bristol on October 16. He also has appearances scheduled for the Isle of Wight Festival (June 18) and Latitude Festival in July.

OCT 16 – O2 Academy Bristol

Bristol, United Kingdom

OCT 17 – O2 Ritz Manchester

Manchester, United Kingdom

OCT 18 – City Halls & Old Fruitmarket

Glasgow, United Kingdom

OCT 20 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

London, United Kingdom