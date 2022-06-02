Panic! at the Disco Announce ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ Album and Worldwide Arena Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum band Panic! at the Disco announces their seventh studio album, Viva Las Vengeance, set for release on August 19 on Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. Viva Las Vengeance marks the first new music from the band since the 2018 release of their No. 1 album, RIAA certified platinum-selling Pray For The Wicked. With it, a 40-date worldwide arena tour.

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album, and something about the tape machine kept me honest.” – Brendon Urie

The Viva Las Vengeance tour kicks off on September 8th in Austin, TX. The global tour will mark the band’s return to iconic venues like Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, The O2, and more. MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers will fill the opening slots on tour with Beach Bunny appearing on select dates in North America.

$1 from each ticket sold will go to the band’s Highest Hopes Foundation. This fund supports organizations that advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse based on gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

The ticket on sale for the North American dates is June 8th, with the European shows going on sale on June 10th. The official video for the first single and full list of tour dates is below.

VIVA LAS VENGEANCE TOUR DATES

9/8/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

9/10/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

9/11/22 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

9/13/22 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

9/14/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

9/16/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum^

9/17/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center^

9/20/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

9/21/22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena^

9/23/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

9/25/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^

9/27/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^

9/28/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden^

9/30/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

10/1/22 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena^

10/2/22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

10/4/22 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena^

10/5/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

10/7/22 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena^

10/8/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

10/9/22 – Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center†

10/11/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

10/13/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena^

10/15/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center^

10/16/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena†

10/19/22 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum^

10/21/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena^

10/23/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

10/25/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center^

2/20/23 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

2/21/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

2/23/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

2/24/23 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

2/25/23 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy

2/28/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

3/1/23 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

3/3/23 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

3/4/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

3/6/23 – London, UK @ The O2

3/10/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

^ w/ MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers

* w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers

† w/ MARINA & Little Image