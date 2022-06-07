Singer / Songwriter Ashanti, LGBTQ+ Music Makers, and More Lead the ‘ASCAP Experience’ June Programming

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 (CelebrityAccess) – ASCAP* Experience, ASCAP’s event created to inspire, educate and connect aspiring songwriters and composers everywhere, has announced its June 2022 schedule. Highlighted with a session by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and actress Ashanti, the month features a series of events dedicated to highlighting diverse voices and experiences in the ASCAP.

On Friday (June 24), Ashanti will speak with VIBE Editor-in-Chief Datwon Thomas about the 20-year legacy of her debut album, Ashanti, and talk about creating some of her greatest hits. In addition to the Grammy, Ashanti has won numerous Billboard and American Music Awards (AMA) and is a Guinness World Record holder for Fastest Selling Debut Artist (Female). She is CEO of her record label Written Entertainment, recently became the first Black female artist to co-found a Web3 company, EQ Exchange, and will release her first children’s book, My Name Is a Story, on July 12th. The event will be broadcast from ASCAP’s YouTube channel and wraps up ASCAP’s Rhythm and Soul Music Awards.

Earlier in the month, on June 8 at 3 PM EST, Indian-American TV/film composer Raashi Kulkarni (Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) and Costa Rican composer-producer Daniel Rojas (Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, M.O.D.O.K.) will come together with Universal Pictures executive Jeff Cafuir for The Sound of Diversity: Championing Unique Voices in Film/TV Music. The panelists will discuss why diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts are crucial for composers, corporations, and fans alike.

On June 10th, the ASCAP Wellness Program joins ASCAP Experience to present The Art of Listening: A Live Music Meditation with Beginner’s Ear. Corinna da Fonseca-Wollheim, founder of Beginner’s Ear, will guide an immersive group meditation that explores how sound, stillness, and mindfulness are interconnected and features acclaimed musician and ASCAP composer Todd Reynolds.

On June 15th, ASCAP Experience hosts Express Yourself: A Roundtable on Identity in the Music Industry. Featuring Lazaro Hernandez (VP, A&R at Warner Chappell Music, US Latin/Latin America), Ryan Cassata (award-winning singer-songwriter, LGBTQ+ activist), and Jamie Moore (three-time Grammy-nominated songwriter-producer), this discussion will cover how identity shapes a music career, how they’ve navigated the challenges they’ve encountered along the way, and how to create a more welcoming, accessible and nurturing music industry for all.

2022’s ASCAP Experience sessions have been viewed nearly 30,000 times. Sessions so far have included music creators from Latin superstar Camilo to Oscar-nominated Encanto composer Germaine Franco; K-Pop stars Justin Liu and Amber Park to producers such as Ariana Grande hitmaker Tommy Brown for discussions on a wide variety of music-related topics.

For more information and the full schedule and on-demand sessions, go to https://www.ascapexperience.com.

*ASCAP = The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers