Music Technology Company SoundExchange Launches New Mobile App, Tools, and Look

WASHINGTON, DC – June 7, 2022 (CelebrityAccess) – SoundExchange, the music tech organization, has unveiled the next generation of solutions to make the business of music more accessible and fairer, including a new mobile app, look, and website that will serve as a resource for creators, publishers, and digital service providers. These new tools support a community of more than 570,000 creators – distributing more than $9 billion since inception.

The new app enables creators to manage their business and makes it easier to track royalty payments they are due. The revamped website will be the online resource used by creators to get paid; companies to search, identify and track music; managers to oversee their clients’ rights and payments, and digital service providers to help fulfill their obligations.

“The new tools, look, and mobile app reflect SoundExchange’s commitment to building a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry. We believe creators deserve to be treated equitably and paid in line with the true value of their music,” said Michael Huppe, president, and CEO of SoundExchange. “This is the first step in an exciting new chapter in our journey to support and advocate for creators. We will continue to innovate to meet the moment in the ever-changing music industry.”

“Creators put their blood, sweat, and sometimes even tears into making music that moves and inspires,” said three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper and actor Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges. “SoundExchange is leading the way toward a fairer music industry by using technology to help creators overcome barriers and advocating on behalf of artists for long-overdue changes that would make sure creators are paid equitably and fairly.”

“Artists care so deeply about the music they create,” said Billie Eilish, a seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter. “The work that SoundExchange does ensures that artists can focus on making music that inspires and that all members of the creative process are valued, respected, and supported for their work.”

“SoundExchange is accelerating its ongoing efforts to embrace new technology to advance our mission of supporting creators,” added Huppe. “Creators should expect to hear more exciting news from us in the coming months on how we will make it easier for them to receive their royalty payments.”