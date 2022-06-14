Deadmau5 Launches His Own Bank

(Hypebot) — Deadmau5 is partnering with banking, NFT and digital currency company Zytara to launch a branded digital bank. deadmau5-branded physical and virtual debit cards at 45 million global merchants.

A banking app – a deadmau5 skinned Zytara app – will connect fans with deadmau5’s merchandise, concerts, pop-ups and in-game purchases. Zytara products will also be integrated within the artist’s streaming and online channels.

“I’m always on the look-out for ways to use technology to change experiences,” deadmau5 said in a statement, “which is why I was really excited when Zytara came my way—no one else is thinking about banking the way they are by making it easy to hold and transact in crypto, NFTs, and stablecoins, in addition to fiat currency. As a gamer and music artist who loves tech, Zytara has created a real user-friendly world for digital life.”

