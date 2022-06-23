Art Garfunkel’s Manager and Music Publicist Todd Brodginski Dead at 53

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Todd Brodginski, manager of Art Garfunkel and veteran music publicist, has died, as representatives for his family confirmed to Variety. It is said that he died of natural causes. He was 53.

A Syracuse University graduate, Brodginski was a big Black Crowes fan and researched who their PR firm was, according to Mitch Schneider, formerly a top executive at that company, Levine Schneider PR. They offered him an internship in 1991, and he left with Schneider and several others in 1995. He rose to VP with the company and, over the years, working with various artists, including the Black Crowes, Jeff Lynne, Everclear, Wynonna Judd, Dwight Yoakam, Megadeth, Jim Lauderdale, and Art Garfunkel.

He eventually left MSO and formed his own PR company, Reckoning. “Todd loved music, and his associates and clients knew it,” Schneider tells Variety of his friend and longtime colleague. “He had a fantastic knowledge of classic rock, which was notable given his age when I met him — I was impressed. I think his classic rock clients at MSO, including the Allman Brothers Band, dug that he was young and loved their music. They found it really refreshing.”

He is survived by his wife Marin, and two daughters, Hadley (6) and Millie (3).